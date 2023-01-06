Dota 2: Blacklist wins debut match vs Indonesian team

Blacklist Dota 2 with Tryke Gutierrez, co-founder of Tier One Entertainment and team co-owner (Photo courtesy: Gutierrez/Twitter)

MANILA -- All-Filipino squad Blacklist Dota 2 won its debut match Friday against Indonesia's Army Geniuses at the M88 Mansion Invitational.

Local esports broadcast platform KuyaNic reported 22,000+ live viewers for the match, calling it "Blacklist hype."

Dubbed as a "superteam" by some, Blacklist will embark on a journey with higher than normal expectations from its Pinoy fans.

Its participation in the tourney will serve as a tune-up for the upcoming Southeast Asia Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season.

Games at the tilt, meanwhile, are postponed due to "technical difficulties" reported by M88 Mansion Esports.

Other Southeast Asian teams are also participating in the tilt: Boom Esports, Polaris Esports, Bleed Esports, and Talon Esports.

The "pure online tournament" will take place from January 6-8.

The region's DPC season will start on January 9.