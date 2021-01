Boxing: After settling for virtual training, Irish Magno keen to return to actual sessions

Olympics-bound female boxer Irish Magno looks forward to a planned training camp in Thailand as she prepares for the 2021 Tokyo Games.

Like most national athletes, Magno had to settle for online training while waiting out for that break for a real training camp.

"Sobrang hirap 'pag online (training). Walang partner-play, wala pang sparring. Iba ang actual training talaga na nagbubugbugan kami sa ibabaw ng ring. Sobrang kulang talaga," Magno, the first Filipina boxer to qualify in an Olympics Games, acknowledged in an interview with boxing analyst Dennis Principe on PTV 4.

Magno said she was making the most of her conditioning exercises, but nothing beats having to test her skills against a live opponent.

"Alam naman natin talaga 'pag boxing may contact talaga, pero sa online training wala akong nakakasparring doon, kaya sobrang kulang ang training po," she said.

This was why news of a planned training camp in Thailand was welcomed by the Janiuay town, Iloilo native.

"Sinabi sa amin, by first week or second week of January hinihintay na lang ang passport ko para sa training sa Thailand," Magno said.

The Thailand and Philippines boxing associations were said to be working together to set up the camp for the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament in June in Paris, where 3 to 5 slots will be at stake depending on the weight division.

Magno said she hoped to maximize the months left in time for the postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo, in July.

"Ilang buwan Olympics na po, kaya ine-expect ko pagbalik sa training kasama nina coach ineexpect ko talagang maramdamang kung anong mga kulang," she siad.

"Pero naniniwala ako na kahit sa maikling panahon na (training with coach) mapagkakasya namin iyon."