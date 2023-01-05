Nick Kyrgios of Australia returns the ball to Benjamin Bonzi of France in their second round match during the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2022. The US Open runs from 29 August through 11 September. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

An injured Nick Kyrgios on Thursday pulled out of next week's Adelaide International II, but his team insisted he was in "no doubt" for the Australian Open.

It is the second straight tournament the temperamental tennis star has withdrawn from after his no-show for the ongoing mixed-teams United Cup event in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth due to an ankle issue.

"We know that the Adelaide International was a key lead-up event for Nick, and I know he is disappointed to not be able to play in Adelaide this year," tournament director Alistair MacDonald said. "We wish him well for the Australian Open."

There are two ATP-WA Adelaide Internationals this month, with Novak Djokovic headlining the first one this week.

Kyrgios was due to play in the second next week, alongside the likes of Andrey Rublev, Lorenzo Musetti and Dan Evans.

Kyrgios' manager, Daniel Horsfall, told the Melbourne Age newspaper the decision to not play was made in consultation with his physiotherapist.

He added that Kyrgios, who had a stellar season last year, reaching his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, was making "good progress" and was in "no doubt at all" for the Australian Open starting on January 16.

"We are very excited and working every day to make sure we're ready for the Australian Open," Horsfall said.

"A lot of people were upset after he pulled out of the United Cup, but I hope they now realise the injury is genuine."

Kyrgios won last year's Australian Open doubles title alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis, with the pair set to defend their crown.

