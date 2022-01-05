Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao has offered his help in finding a resolution in the growing rift between Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA).

Pacquiao said he wants to see Obiena focus on training instead of having to defend himself in the bitter dispute.

"We should stop this kind of senseless conflicts that ultimately affects world-class athletes like EJ Obiena," Pacquiao, a retired boxing superstar, said in a statement.

"As a former athlete, I fully understand the feelings of EJ who sacrificed blood, sweat and tears just to get to where he is. Tulungan natin siyang magtagumpay at hindi 'yung wawasakin pa ang kanyang mga pinaghirapan. EJ is a once-in-lifetime treasure in Philippine sports, huwag natin siyang sayangin."

PATAFA, the country's governing body for athletics, previously announced that Obiena will be dropped from the national training pool. They also intend to file an estafa case against the pole vaulter, after an investigation conducted by PATAFA found that Obiena had misappropriated funds.

Obiena has denied the accusation and welcomed the possibility of facing PATAFA in court.

But Pacquiao said the matter can be settled peacefully.

"If needed, I can offer myself and my office to the PSC (Philippine Sports Commission) so that everyone can sit down and sort this out. Huwag na po tayong maging technical dito. Ayusin na lang natin ito nang sa gayon ay makapag-ensayo na sa EJ sa kanyang mga susunod na laban," he said.

Pacquiao also thanked the PSC for exerting efforts to diffuse the tension.

"Thank you Philippine Sports Commission for finally stepping in to calm down all parties involved on this issue involving EJ Obiena and the PATAFA... Mas makakabuti sa lahat na mag-usap at maghanap ng solusyon sa gusot sa pagitan ni Ej at ni PATAFA president Phillip Ella Juico. I trust that everyone would comply to the recommendations of the PSC," he said.

