Julian intensifies into severe tropical storm; waves could reach up to 8 meters | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Julian intensifies into severe tropical storm; waves could reach up to 8 meters
Julian intensifies into severe tropical storm; waves could reach up to 8 meters
Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 29, 2024 11:01 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
weather
|
weather news
|
ABS-CBN weather
|
Julian
|
storm
|
severe tropical storm
|
tropical storm
|
typhoon
|
tropical cyclone
|
Luzon
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.