Tropical depression Julian develops east of Batanes | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Tropical depression Julian develops east of Batanes

Tropical depression Julian develops east of Batanes

David Dizon, ABS-CBN News, Ariel Rojas
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
tropical depression Julian
|
JulianPH
|
pagasa
|
weather
|
disaster
|
batanes
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.