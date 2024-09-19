Marcos distributes land titles, turns over farm-to-market roads in Palawan | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Marcos distributes land titles, turns over farm-to-market roads in Palawan
Marcos distributes land titles, turns over farm-to-market roads in Palawan
Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 19, 2024 12:49 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
agrarian reform
|
Palawan
|
land titles
|
farm to market roads
|
Bongbong Marcos
|
Marcos Jr
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.