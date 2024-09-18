Sandiganbayan acquits ex-Sulu lawmaker, others of graft over fertilizer fund scam | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Sandiganbayan acquits ex-Sulu lawmaker, others of graft over fertilizer fund scam

Sandiganbayan acquits ex-Sulu lawmaker, others of graft over fertilizer fund scam

Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Sandiganbayan
|
Sulu
|
anti-graft court
|
fertilizer fund scam
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.