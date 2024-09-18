Sandiganbayan acquits ex-Sulu lawmaker, others of graft over fertilizer fund scam | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Sandiganbayan acquits ex-Sulu lawmaker, others of graft over fertilizer fund scam
Sandiganbayan acquits ex-Sulu lawmaker, others of graft over fertilizer fund scam
Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 18, 2024 12:26 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Sandiganbayan
|
Sulu
|
anti-graft court
|
fertilizer fund scam
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.