Passenger plane skids off runway in Pamalican airport | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Passenger plane skids off runway in Pamalican airport
Passenger plane skids off runway in Pamalican airport
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 15, 2024 12:42 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
CAAP
|
Passenger Plane
|
Accident
|
Pamalican Airport
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.