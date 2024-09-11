‘First time since 1902’: Phivolcs warns of possible magmatic eruption in Mt. Kanlaon | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

‘First time since 1902’: Phivolcs warns of possible magmatic eruption in Mt. Kanlaon

‘First time since 1902’: Phivolcs warns of possible magmatic eruption in Mt. Kanlaon

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 11, 2024 03:54 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Mt. Kanlaon
|
calamity
|
disaster
|
volcano
|
Phivolcs
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.