Naga City mayor orders forced evacuation in all barangays | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Naga City mayor orders forced evacuation in all barangays
Naga City mayor orders forced evacuation in all barangays
Nicole Frilles, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 01, 2024 11:50 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Forced evacuation
|
naga city
|
ABSNews
|
Tropical Depression Enteng
|
EntengPH
|
weather
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.