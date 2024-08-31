More than 150 foreigners rescued in raid on illegal POGO in Lapu-Lapu City | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

More than 150 foreigners rescued in raid on illegal POGO in Lapu-Lapu City

More than 150 foreigners rescued in raid on illegal POGO in Lapu-Lapu City

ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 31, 2024 07:48 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
POGO
|
Lapu Lapu City
|
PAOCC
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.