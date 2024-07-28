Bus conductor praised for wading through flood to get food and drinks for passengers
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Bus conductor praised for wading through flood to get food and drinks for passengers
Bus conductor praised for wading through flood to get food and drinks for passengers
ABS-CBN News
Published Jul 28, 2024 09:53 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Bus
|
Land travel
|
Flooding
|
Marilao
|
Bulacan
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.