Sta. Rosa, Laguna nasa state of calamity dahil sa kaso ng pertussis

ADVERTISEMENT

More
Regions
Regions
Sta. Rosa, Laguna nasa state of calamity dahil sa kaso ng pertussis
Sta. Rosa, Laguna nasa state of calamity dahil sa kaso ng pertussis
Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
pertussis
|
DOH
|
State of Calamity
|
Laguna
|
kalusugan
|
health
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.