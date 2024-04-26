Dagupan faces 48-degree scorcher for 2nd day
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Dagupan faces 48-degree scorcher for 2nd day
Dagupan faces 48-degree scorcher for 2nd day
David Dizon, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 27, 2024 07:53 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
pagasa
|
heat index
|
dagupan
|
anc promo
|
weather
|
el nino
|
aparri
|
cagayan
|
aborlan
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.