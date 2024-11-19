IN PHOTOS: A month after Kristine, Laguna barangay still flooded | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
IN PHOTOS: A month after Kristine, Laguna barangay still flooded
IN PHOTOS: A month after Kristine, Laguna barangay still flooded
Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 19, 2024 02:50 PM PHT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Binan
|
Dela Paz
|
flood
|
KristinePH
|
PepitoPH
|
Laguna Lake
|
KristinePH aftermath
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.