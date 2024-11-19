2 patay sa Ifugao matapos matabunan ng gumuhong lupa sa kasagsagan ng bagyong Pepito | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

2 patay sa Ifugao matapos matabunan ng gumuhong lupa sa kasagsagan ng bagyong Pepito

2 patay sa Ifugao matapos matabunan ng gumuhong lupa sa kasagsagan ng bagyong Pepito

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
Bagyong Pepito
|
PepitoPH
|
landslide
|
Asipulo
|
Ifugao
|
Ambaguio
|
Nueva Vizcaya
|
Cauayan
|
Ilagan City
|
Isabela
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.