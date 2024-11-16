Tens of thousands flee as Super Typhoon Pepito nears Philippines | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Tens of thousands flee as Super Typhoon Pepito nears Philippines
Tens of thousands flee as Super Typhoon Pepito nears Philippines
Agence France-Presse, Cecil Morella
Published Nov 16, 2024 12:49 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
weather
|
PepitoPH
|
Super Typhoon Pepito
|
Catanduanes
|
Albay
|
storm surge
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.