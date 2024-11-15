Evacuation isinagawa sa Can-avid, Eastern Samar dahil sa bagyong Pepito | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Evacuation isinagawa sa Can-avid, Eastern Samar dahil sa bagyong Pepito
Evacuation isinagawa sa Can-avid, Eastern Samar dahil sa bagyong Pepito
Sharon Evite, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 15, 2024 11:32 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Eastern Samar
|
PepitoPH
|
Can-avid
|
paglikas
|
forced evacuation
|
bagyo
|
weather
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.