Evacuation isinagawa sa Can-avid, Eastern Samar dahil sa bagyong Pepito | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Evacuation isinagawa sa Can-avid, Eastern Samar dahil sa bagyong Pepito

Evacuation isinagawa sa Can-avid, Eastern Samar dahil sa bagyong Pepito

Sharon Evite, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Eastern Samar
|
PepitoPH
|
Can-avid
|
paglikas
|
forced evacuation
|
bagyo
|
weather
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.