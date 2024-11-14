Evacuations, travel suspension as PH braces for Pepito | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Evacuations, travel suspension as PH braces for Pepito

Evacuations, travel suspension as PH braces for Pepito

Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Nov 15, 2024 10:20 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Weather
|
ABSnews
|
Pepito
|
Pepito ph
|
Central Luzon
|
Southern Luzon
|
Storm surge
|
Evacuation
|
Typhoon
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.