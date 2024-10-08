Alice Guo says will no longer seek reelection as Bamban mayor | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Alice Guo says will no longer seek reelection as Bamban mayor
Alice Guo says will no longer seek reelection as Bamban mayor
Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 08, 2024 03:24 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 08, 2024 04:15 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Alice Guo
|
Comelec
|
Commission on Elections
|
Halalan 2025
|
Senate hearing
|
Bamban
|
Tarlac
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.