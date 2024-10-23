Mayor of General Luna appeals for more relief goods after 'worst flooding' in 30 years | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Mayor of General Luna appeals for more relief goods after 'worst flooding' in 30 years

Mayor of General Luna appeals for more relief goods after 'worst flooding' in 30 years

Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
weather
|
Quezon Province
|
KristinePH
|
General Luna
|
Matt Erwin Florido
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.