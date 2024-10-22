Bohol streets flooded, classes suspended due to Kristine | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Bohol streets flooded, classes suspended due to Kristine

Bohol streets flooded, classes suspended due to Kristine

Annie Perez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
tagbilaran
|
bohol
|
aris aumentado
|
weather
|
kristineph
|
central visayas
|
regions
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.