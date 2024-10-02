Daniel Fernando seeks third term as Bulacan governor, eyes solution to floods | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Daniel Fernando seeks third term as Bulacan governor, eyes solution to floods

Daniel Fernando seeks third term as Bulacan governor, eyes solution to floods

Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Bulacan
|
coc filing
|
Governor Daniel Fernando
|
Governor
|
Vice Governor Alex Castro
|
reelection
|
comelec
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.