IN PHOTOS: Turkey and Syria rush to rescue residents after 7.8-magnitude quake

Photos from AFP and EPA

At least 3,800 people were confirmed dead after a 7.8- magnitude earthquake flattened scores of buildings in Turkey and Syria.

Agence France Presse reported earlier that at least 5,606 structures were reduced to rubble in Turkey with Syria also reporting dozens of buildings collapsed including archaeological sites in Aleppo.

Dozens of aftershocks, including a 7.5-magnitude tremor, were felt as search and rescue operations continue in the devastated region.

This aerial view shows residents searching for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in the village of Besnia near the town of Harim, in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on the border with Turkey, on February 6, 2022. Hundreds were reported killed in north Syria after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that originated in Turkey and felt across neighboring countries. Omar Haj Kadour, AFP Rescue workers and volunteers pull out a survivor from the rubble in Diyarbakir on February 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east. Ilyas Akengin, AFP Residents rescue an injured girl from the rubble of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Jandaris, in the countryside of Syria's northwestern city of Afrin in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province, on February 6, 2023. Rami al Sayed, AFP Emergency personnel search for victims at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeast of Turkey, 06 February 2023. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sent shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. Hundreds of people have died and more than 7,000 have been injured in Turkey, according to AFAD, Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency. Refik Tekin, EPA-EFE This aerial view shows residents searching for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in the village of Besnia near the town of Harim, in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on the border with Turkey, on February 6, 2022. Omar Haj Kadour, AFP Rescuers carry a body found in the rubble in Adana on February 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east. The combined death toll has risen to over 3,800 for Turkey and Syria after the region's strongest quake in nearly a century on February 6, 2023. Can Erik, AFP Emergency personnel during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun district of Hatay, Turkey, 06 February 2023. Two earthquakes struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border on 06 February 2023. Thousands of people have died and more than 7,000 have been injured in Turkey, according to AFAD, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency. Erdem Sahin, EPA-EFE Rescue workers help a wounded person next to the rubble in Hatay on February 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east. Bulent Kilic, AFP A member of the Syrian civil defense, known as the White Helmets, carries a child rescued from the rubble following an earthquake in the town of Zardana in the countryside of the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, early on February 6, 2023. Abdulaziz Ketaz, AFP People take rest next to bonfire in the rubble in Hatay, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast on February 6, 2023. Bulent Kilic, AFP