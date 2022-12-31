Home  >  Overseas

New Year bonfires in Netherlands lit a day early

Jeffrey Groeneweg, EPA-EFE

Posted at Dec 31 2022 12:07 PM

New Year bonfires in Netherlands lit a day early

People enjoy the bonfire on the Noorder beach of Scheveningen, the Hague, Netherlands on Friday. The bonfires on the beaches of Scheveningen and Duindorp are lit a day earlier than planned due to the wind blowing too hard on New Year's Eve. 

