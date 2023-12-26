MULTIMEDIA
Netanyahu insists no peace until Hamas destroyed
Said Khatib,AFP
Posted at Dec 26 2023 04:57 PM
Palestinians are reflected on a damaged TV screen while searching the rubble of a building following Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted peace can only be achieved in Gaza if Hamas is destroyed, the territory demilitarized and Palestinian society "deradicalized", after warning the war is set to intensify. Said Khatib,AFP
