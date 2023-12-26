MULTIMEDIA

Christmas in Ukraine

Sergey Dolzhenko, EPA-EFE

A Ukrainian woman in traditional attire stands next to a nativity scene in Pyrogovo village, near Kyiv, Ukraine on Christmas Day, Monday, amid the Russian invasion. Ukraine for the first time celebrates Christmas Day on December 25 this year in accordance with the Western calendar after President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law in July to move the holiday to depart from the Russian Orthodox Church tradition of celebrating on January 7.