Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA St. Francis of Assisi's Nativity scene Douglas Magno, AFP Posted at Dec 24 2023 01:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A nativity scene is projected on the facade of the Sao Francisco de Assis church in Ouro Preto, Minas Gerais state, Brazil on Saturday. The projection is of the first nativity scene set up 800 years ago by Francisco de Asis. Read More: Nativity Scene Sao Francisco de Assis church Francisco de Asis /news/12/24/23/filipinos-most-thankful-for-good-health-as-year-end-nears-sws/video/business/12/24/23/vico-pasig-helping-victims-of-paluwagan-scheme/video/classified-odd/12/24/23/woman-with-2-uteruses-gives-birth-twice-in-2-days/entertainment/12/24/23/blackpinks-jennie-opens-new-company-for-solo-activities/life/12/24/23/some-people-need-killing-among-obamas-favorite-2023-books