St. Francis of Assisi's Nativity scene

Douglas Magno, AFP

Posted at Dec 24 2023 01:33 PM

A nativity scene is projected on the facade of the Sao Francisco de Assis church in Ouro Preto, Minas Gerais state, Brazil on Saturday. The projection is of the first nativity scene set up 800 years ago by Francisco de Asis. 

