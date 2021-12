MULTIMEDIA

Biden convenes two-day Summit for Democracy

Leah Millis, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

U.S. President Joe Biden convenes a virtual summit with leaders from democratic nations at the State Department's Summit for Democracy, at the White House in Washington, U.S. on Thursday. The summit brings together over 80 world leaders to discuss what Biden said are threats to democratic rights and norms around the world.