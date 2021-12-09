Home  >  Overseas

India's military chief killed in helicopter crash

Reuters

Posted at Dec 09 2021 11:49 AM | Updated as of Dec 09 2021 11:58 AM

Rescuers stand near the debris of the Russian-made Mi-17V5 helicopter after it crashed near the town of Coonoor in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, Wednesday. India's defense chief General Bipin Rawat was among the fatalities with a government minister at the scene saying at least seven people were dead. 

