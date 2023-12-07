The cross of Notre-Dame

MULTIMEDIA

Cross installation at Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, 4 years after the fire

Ludovic Marin, AFP

Workers place the cross atop the newly rebuilt spire, as they stand on scaffolding, during reconstruction work, at Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, on the Ile de la Cite in Paris, on Wednesday. The spire is being reconstructed to be identical to the original one, destroyed in the fire of April 15, 2019 with the Cathedral set to be reopened at the end of 2024 according to the French Ministry of Culture.