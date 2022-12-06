China loosens COVID-19 curbs amid economic downturn

MULTIMEDIA

China loosens strict zero-COVID policy

Wu Hao, EPA-EFE

A volunteer health worker sleeps in an epidemic prevention and control support vehicle in Beijing, on Tuesday. Despite daily cases increasing, some cities such as Beijing and Guangzhou are taking steps to loosen COVID-19 testing requirements and quarantine rules as China looks to relax its strict policy amid an economic downturn with Beijing shopping malls and supermarkets no longer requiring negative results starting December 6.