Christmas Cab ushers in Christmas in New York City

Eduardo Munoz, Reuters

Posted at Dec 06 2021 08:51 PM | Updated as of Dec 06 2021 08:52 PM

Christmas comes to New York

A taxi cab replica made of Christmas lights called "Christmas Cab," sits on the sidewalk of Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation as the Christmas spirit arrives in New York City, New York in the United States on Sunday. 

