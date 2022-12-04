Bethlehem lights up for Christmas

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Bethlehem prepares for Christmas Hazem Bader, AFP Posted at Dec 04 2022 11:36 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Fireworks light the sky to mark the lighting of a Christmas tree at the Manger Square near the Church of the Nativity on Saturday, as the Palestinian city of Bethlehem prepares for Christmas season. The Church of Nativity is revered as the site of Jesus Christ's birth. Read More: Bethlehem Christmas Church of Nativity Manger Square /life/12/04/22/christmas-2022-celebrity-owned-stays-for-the-holidays/entertainment/12/04/22/enhypen-on-why-trying-different-genres-matters/news/12/04/22/sunog-sa-rodriguez-rizal-umabot-ng-unang-alarma/news/12/04/22/deped-bans-forced-contribution-for-christmas-parties/sports/12/04/22/nba-doncic-hardaway-carry-mavs-over-knicks