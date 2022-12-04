Home  >  Overseas

Bethlehem prepares for Christmas

Hazem Bader, AFP

Posted at Dec 04 2022 11:36 AM

Bethlehem lights up for Christmas

Fireworks light the sky to mark the lighting of a Christmas tree at the Manger Square near the Church of the Nativity on Saturday, as the Palestinian city of Bethlehem prepares for Christmas season. The Church of Nativity is revered as the site of Jesus Christ's birth. 

