Hawaii's Mauna Loa continues eruption

Bruce Omori, Paradise Helicopters/EPA-EFE

The world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, continues to erupt from its northeast rift, on the Island of Hawaii, USA on Wednesday. Vigorous fountaining feeds multiple rivers of lava, flowing down the mountain's north flank, toward the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road), a major thoroughfare that connects Hilo and Kona.