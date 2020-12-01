MULTIMEDIA
Lighting up for AIDS awareness
Prakash Mathema, AFP
Posted at Dec 01 2020 11:17 AM
Volunteers light candles forming the shape of a red ribbon during an awareness event on the eve of the World AIDS Day, in Kathmandu on Monday evening. Established in 1988, the World Aids Day, aims to raise awareness on the Human Immunodeficiency Virus and push for the prevention and control of the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome globally.
- /overseas/12/02/20/us-reveals-rapid-rollout-plan-for-vaccine-after-record-coronavirus-surge
- /overseas/12/02/20/us-accuses-china-of-flagrant-nkorea-violations-offers-5-million-reward
- /overseas/12/02/20/the-size-of-a-matchbox-a-rare-mouse-deer-is-born-on-camera-in-poland
- /overseas/12/02/20/european-union-asean-to-form-strategic-partnership-germany
- /sports/12/02/20/believing-in-steph-under-armour-announces-curry-brand-launch