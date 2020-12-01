MULTIMEDIA

Lighting up for AIDS awareness

Prakash Mathema, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Volunteers light candles forming the shape of a red ribbon during an awareness event on the eve of the World AIDS Day, in Kathmandu on Monday evening. Established in 1988, the World Aids Day, aims to raise awareness on the Human Immunodeficiency Virus and push for the prevention and control of the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome globally.