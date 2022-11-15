Home  >  Overseas

Celebrations in Kherson after retaking

Oleg Petrasyuk, EPA-EFE

Posted at Nov 15 2022 05:29 PM

Celebrations in Kherson, Ukraine

People wave Ukrainian flags atop a car during a patriotic rally after President Zelensky's visit to the recaptured city of Kherson, Ukraine on Monday. Ukrainian troops entered Kherson, captured in the early stages of the conflict, on November 11 after Russian troops had withdrawn from the city. 

