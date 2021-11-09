Home  >  Overseas

Vaccinated tourists arrive as Thailand allows quarantine exemption

Jack Taylor, AFP

Posted at Nov 09 2021 08:20 PM

Tourists trickle into Thailand

A woman prays as tourists gather at the Wat Saket Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday. Thailand opened its borders at the start of November to vaccinated travelers from more than 60 nations considered “low-risk” from COVID-19 and allowed the exemption on some quarantine restrictions.

