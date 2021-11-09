Tourists trickle into Thailand

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Vaccinated tourists arrive as Thailand allows quarantine exemption Jack Taylor, AFP Posted at Nov 09 2021 08:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman prays as tourists gather at the Wat Saket Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday. Thailand opened its borders at the start of November to vaccinated travelers from more than 60 nations considered “low-risk” from COVID-19 and allowed the exemption on some quarantine restrictions. Thailand to welcome fully vaccinated traveler Read More: coronavirus COVID19 WWat Saket Buddhist temple Thailand tourism quarantine restrictions /news/11/09/21/robredo-vows-to-fill-gaps-in-govt-covid-response/life/11/09/21/new-tree-species-endemic-to-ph-discovered-in-dinagat-island/business/11/09/21/petron-posts-p499-billion-net-income-in-jan-sept/news/11/09/21/ntf-elcacs-2022-budget-slashed-by-p24-billion-senator/video/news/11/09/21/2-nanloob-sa-convenience-store-sa-cubao-timbog