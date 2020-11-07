Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Practice round

Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters

Posted at Nov 07 2020 04:24 PM

Practice round

An American athlete practices at a venue for the Friendship and Solidarity Competition, the gymnastics event held amid the pandemic, one day before the event in Tokyo on Saturday. The meet is described as a "litmus test" of Japan’s ability to hold sports events during the pandemic, less than a year before the virus-delayed Olympics. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   Friendship and Solidarity Competition   gymnastics meet   Tokyo   Japan   Olympics   multimedia   multimedia photos  