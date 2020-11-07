Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Practice round Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters Posted at Nov 07 2020 04:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest An American athlete practices at a venue for the Friendship and Solidarity Competition, the gymnastics event held amid the pandemic, one day before the event in Tokyo on Saturday. The meet is described as a "litmus test" of Japan’s ability to hold sports events during the pandemic, less than a year before the virus-delayed Olympics. 'Litmus test' - Olympic host Tokyo holds international gymnastics meet Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Friendship and Solidarity Competition gymnastics meet Tokyo Japan Olympics multimedia multimedia photos /news/11/07/20/coast-guard-tumatanggap-ng-donasyong-ihahatid-sa-catanduanes/business/11/07/20/diesel-kerosene-may-taas-presyo-sa-ika-2-linggo-ng-nobyembre/news/11/07/20/read-public-health-guidelines-on-holiday-celebrations/news/11/07/20/ph-logs-2157-new-covid-19-cases-total-infections-breach-393000/news/11/07/20/ngcp-restores-power-in-sorsogon-parts-of-albay-catanduanes-by-end-nov-says-doe