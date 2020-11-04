MULTIMEDIA

Americans vote for their next leader

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP

Voters cast their ballots at the old Stone School, used as a polling station, on election day in Hillsboro, Virginia, USA on Wednesday. Polling stations opened in New York, New Jersey and Virginia early Wednesday, marking the start of US Election Day as President Donald Trump seeks to beat forecasts and defeat challenger Joe Biden. The vote is widely seen as a referendum on Trump and his uniquely brash, bruising presidency that Biden urged Americans to end to restore "our democracy."