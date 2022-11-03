MULTIMEDIA

Sri Lanka economic crisis deepens

Chamila Karunarathne, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Opposition party lawmakers and supporters clash with police during an anti-government protest march in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Thousands of protesters marched against the government's crackdown and alleged failure to address the country's worst economic crisis. The protests have been ongoing for over seven months as Sri Lanka faces its worst-ever economic crisis in decades due to a lack of foreign reserves, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods.