Pope Francis holds mass in Rome War Cemetery

Alessandro Di Meo, EPA-EFE

Pope Francis, sitting on a wheelchair, leaves the Rome War Cemetery, the military cemetery of Rome in Via Nicola Zabaglia, after a mass in commemoration of all the faithful departed in Rome, Italy on All Souls' Day. The Rome War Cemetery, established in 1947 in the Testaccio district, close to the Aurelian Walls, is a war memorial that houses the remains of soldiers belonging to the Commonwealth who died in Italy during the Second World War