MULTIMEDIA
Pope Francis holds mass in Rome War Cemetery
Alessandro Di Meo, EPA-EFE
Posted at Nov 02 2023 07:11 PM
Pope Francis, sitting on a wheelchair, leaves the Rome War Cemetery, the military cemetery of Rome in Via Nicola Zabaglia, after a mass in commemoration of all the faithful departed in Rome, Italy on All Souls' Day. The Rome War Cemetery, established in 1947 in the Testaccio district, close to the Aurelian Walls, is a war memorial that houses the remains of soldiers belonging to the Commonwealth who died in Italy during the Second World War
- /sports/11/02/23/dota-2-is-kuku-leaving-blacklist
- /sports/11/02/23/ginebra-import-bishop-hopes-to-meet-fans-expectations
- /entertainment/11/02/23/joey-paras-family-still-appeals-for-financial-help
- /video/overseas/11/02/23/aerial-footage-show-bushfires-in-australias-queensland
- /video/overseas/11/02/23/piloto-nasagip-matapos-bumagsak-ang-eroplano-sa-florida-everglades