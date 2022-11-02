Remembering Itaewon crush victims

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Remembering the victims of the Itaewon crowd surge Anthony Wallace, AFP Posted at Nov 02 2022 10:32 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A slow shutter photo shows mourners standing in line on November 1, 2022 to write in a book of remembrance after paying tribute in front of a joint memorial altar outside the city hall for victims of the Itaewon incident in Seoul. The deadly crowd surge claimed 156 lives, mostly young people celebrating in a post-pandemic Halloween party in the popular nightlife district. Timeline of a disaster: Seoul's fatal crowd crush The things they lost: personal items catalogue Seoul crowd crush horror S. Korea police chief says crowd surge response was 'insufficient' Read More: Itaewon Seoul accident tragedy crowd surge Halloween /business/11/02/22/prime-infra-completes-acquisition-of-malampaya-operator/overseas/11/02/22/air-raid-warning-on-south-korean-island-after-n-korea-fire-missiles/life/11/02/22/anime-giant-studio-ghibli-opens-first-theme-park-in-japan/video/news/11/02/22/vaccines-and-heavier-periods-expert-says-look-at-the-benefits/entertainment/11/02/22/u2-frontman-bono-releases-memoir-surrender