Remembering Itaewon crush victims

MULTIMEDIA

Remembering the victims of the Itaewon crowd surge

Anthony Wallace, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A slow shutter photo shows mourners standing in line on November 1, 2022 to write in a book of remembrance after paying tribute in front of a joint memorial altar outside the city hall for victims of the Itaewon incident in Seoul. The deadly crowd surge claimed 156 lives, mostly young people celebrating in a post-pandemic Halloween party in the popular nightlife district.