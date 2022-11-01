Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Tribute to Itaewon crowd surge victims Jung Yeon-je, AFP Posted at Nov 01 2022 04:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol lays a flower at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge, outside a subway station in the district of Itaewon in Seoul on Tuesday. At least 156 mostly young people were killed, and scores more injured, in a deadly crowd surge late Saturday at the first post-pandemic Halloween party in Seoul's popular Itaewon nightlife district. South Korea begins probe into Halloween crowd surge Read More: Itaewon crowd surge victims Halloween crowd surge Seoul Korea /news/11/01/22/walangpasok-november-2-5-2022/video/business/11/01/22/fed-seen-to-hike-rates-anew-weighing-down-peso-and-stocks/news/11/01/22/drugs-intractable-in-bilibid-amid-gang-system-expert/overseas/11/01/22/italy-allows-anti-vax-doctors-to-return-to-work/entertainment/11/01/22/look-nadine-lustre-turns-29-as-tinker-bell