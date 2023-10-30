MULTIMEDIA

In the heat of battle

Hannibal Hanschke, EPA-EFE

Smoke rises after Israeli shells struck the northern part of the Gaza Strip during sunset on Sunday. The health ministry in Gaza confirmed that around 8,000 were killed after Israel stepped up its raid in an attempt to free hostages 23 days after the reported attack by Hamas militants near the Gaza-Israel border.