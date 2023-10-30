Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA In the heat of battle Hannibal Hanschke, EPA-EFE Posted at Oct 30 2023 01:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Smoke rises after Israeli shells struck the northern part of the Gaza Strip during sunset on Sunday. The health ministry in Gaza confirmed that around 8,000 were killed after Israel stepped up its raid in an attempt to free hostages 23 days after the reported attack by Hamas militants near the Gaza-Israel border. Read More: Israel Israel Defense Force Gaza Hamas militants /overseas/10/30/23/hamas-says-heavy-fighting-in-gaza-as-israel-steps-up-ground-war/news/10/30/23/bske-2023-generally-peaceful-ppcrv/sports/10/30/23/dominant-ust-unbeaten-after-round-1-of-mens-chess/news/10/30/23/ilang-gusto-makaiwas-sa-dagsa-ng-tao-bumisita-na-sa-manila-north-cemetery/business/10/30/23/crude-slips-on-easing-worries-on-wider-mideast-war