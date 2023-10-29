MULTIMEDIA

Israel intensifies raids vs Hamas

Hannibal Hanschke, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Smoke rises from the northern part of the Gaza Strip as a result of an Israeli strike, at an undisclosed location near the border with Gaza, in Israel on Sunday . The Israel Defense Forces conducted targeted raids in the Gaza Strip on October 28 and struck dozens of targets belonging to the Hamas militants according to IDF.

The United Nations called for humanitarian truce in Gaza, warning that thousands more civilians could die, as Israel intensified its ground operations in what they call a “Hamas-run territory.”