Biden holds drive-in campaign rally
Drew Angerer, Getty Images/AFP
Posted at Oct 28 2020 09:45 AM
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally in the parking lot of Cellairis Ampitheatre on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Biden is campaigning in Georgia on Tuesday, with scheduled stops in Atlanta and Warm Springs with 5 days left before the US Presidential election.
