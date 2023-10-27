Lights shine on victims of Hamas attack

MULTIMEDIA

Pillars of light shine on victims of Hamas attack

Ahmad Gharabli, AFP

A woman embraces a child while standing between posters of hostages abducted by Palestinian militants during the October 7 attack and currently held in the Gaza Strip, placed next to light bulbs and spotlights as part of an installation consisting of 224 light pillars erected by the Jerusalem municipality as a tribute for them outside Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem on Thursday.

