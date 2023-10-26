Remembering Itaewon crush victims

MULTIMEDIA

Memorial for Itaewon crush victims unveiled

Jung Yeon-je, AFP

Relatives of Itaewon crush victims look at notes of support during an unveiling ceremony of a memorial street marker to remember the victims of the October 29, 2022 crowd crush that killed more than 150 people during Halloween celebrations, at the site of the tragedy in the popular Itaewon nightlife area in Seoul on Thursday. The narrow alleyway in South Korea's capital where nearly 160 people were crushed to death during Halloween festivities a year ago was designated a "Memorial Alley" on October 26, victims' relatives said.